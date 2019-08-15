Coney Island hosts major summer events this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — You’ll have your pick of summer activities this weekend at Coney Island.

The Coney Island History Project will be documenting the histories of the boardwalk and neighborhoods this weekend.

Tricia Vita from the Coney Island History Project explained that people record audio interviews and have their pictures taken. Some people also provide vintage photos.

There's also the 29th annual sand sculpture competition on Saturday. This year The Alliance for Coney Island says there will be four professional artists and cash prizes for people who enter the contest.

There’s a Brooklyn Cyclones game and a concert Saturday evening.

Every Friday at 9:30 p.m. there are also fireworks.

The beach is open until after Labor Day.

More on the Coney Island History Project can be found here.

PIX11's Greg Mocker has more in the video above.