Brooklyn family needs help with apartment flooding

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Water has poured from the walls and ceiling daily for two weeks. The family has had enough.

Moet Smith reached out to PIX11's Monica Morales for help. Her 83-year-old father and 4-year-old nephew live with her at NYCHA's Seth Low Houses and she's worried about them slipping and getting hurt.

"Every time I try to mop up the water, more water comes," she said.

NYCHA says they are looking into smiths complaints.

