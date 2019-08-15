Brooklyn family needs help with apartment flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Water has poured from the walls and ceiling daily for two weeks. The family has had enough.

Moet Smith reached out to PIX11's Monica Morales for help. Her 83-year-old father and 4-year-old nephew live with her at NYCHA's Seth Low Houses and she's worried about them slipping and getting hurt.

"Every time I try to mop up the water, more water comes," she said.

NYCHA says they are looking into smiths complaints.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com