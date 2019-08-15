70-year-old New Jersey woman arrested for stabbing disabled Woodland Park resident: police

WOODLAND PARK, NJ — A 70-year-old woman allegedly stabbed a disabled Woodland Park resident, officials said Thursday.

Judith Wysocki, 70, was arrested Wednesday. She’s been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and neglect of an elderly or disabled person.

The 71-year-old victim sustained a non-fatal stab wound and was treated at Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for treatment.

Wysocki is currently in the custody of the Passaic County Jail.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Woodland Park Police Department at 973-345-8116. For media inquiries concerning this case, contact Senior Assistant Prosecutor Gyselle DaSilva of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at gdasilva@passaiccountynj.org or at (973) 225-5445.