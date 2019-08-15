2 arrested in series of attacks on Jewish men in Williamsburg

Posted 11:24 AM, August 15, 2019

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Two men were arrested Wednesday night in connection to the attacks of Jewish men in Brooklyn earlier this week, police said.

Deandre Diagle and Michael Bellevue were taken into custody and face charges of robbery and assault, police said.

Diagle, 19, and Bellevue, 20, are accused of assaulting three Jewish men in three attempted robberies in Williamsburg Monday morning.

During each incident, the victims were punched in the face and their pockets were searched, police said.

No property was stolen in any of the attacks, according to police.

