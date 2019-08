Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One unique summer internship program on Long Island is giving dozens of young aspiring politicians hands on experience working for a lawmaker who is not that much older than them. Josh Lafazan, 25, is Long Island's youngest legislator. His interns are learning that age doesn't matter when it comes to political action.

In PIX11's third installment of its signature series, videojournalist Keith Lopez introduces us to Lafazan's army.