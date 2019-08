Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens — A 16-year-old teen is fighting for her life after the car that she was a passenger in crashed.

It all happened around 2:30 p.m. on 73rd Place and Cook Avenue in Middle Village, Queens.

Sources tell PIX 11 three teens were in the car. They were 18, 16 and 13 years old.

The 18-year-old driver only has minor injuries, while the 13-year-old was seriously injured.