Another NYPD officer has died by suicide, the 9th in 2019: sources

LAURELTON, Queens — Another NYPD officer has died by suicide — becoming the ninth to do so this year and the seventh since June 5, sources said.

The officer, a 25-year veteran, died in Queens just one day after another NYPD officer, 35, killed himself in Yonkers.

“Mortified to run into another attempted suicide by a distinguished member of the NYPD right in my own neighborhood,” Councilman Donovan Richards tweeted. “This is a crisis & we have to come together as a city to do everything we can to provide more services for officers who don’t want to jeopardize their career.”

The recent cluster of suicides has NYPD leaders working to overcome the stigma of asking for help.

Four NYPD officers died because of suicide in all of 2018.

The NYPD has averaged between four and five suicides a year over the past five years, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said in June.

The NYPD offers multiple resources for the emotional and physical toll the job takes on those in the force.

On their website, the NYPD lists numbers for their Employee Assistance Unit, Chaplain’s Unit, peer assistance program, and other resources.

The NYPD also recommends POPPA — Police Organization Providing Peer Assistance. It’s a “volunteer police support network committed exclusively to providing a confidential, safe and supportive environment for police officers and retirees.” Their helpline is 1-888-COPS-COP (1-888-267-7267).

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). It’s a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within the tri-state area and the nation.

Depression and suicidal thoughts are often exhibited in many ways. Warning signs for suicide can include, but are not limited to, talking about wanting to die; conveying feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness or being a burden; and displaying extreme moods.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention advises that you do not leave the person alone, call a prevention hotline, and take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

For more information on suicide prevention, including additional resources and warning signs, you can visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.