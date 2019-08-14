NYCHA plumbers took more than a year to show up, then left without finishing the work in Brooklyn home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn grandma waited more than a year for a plumbing fix at her New York City Housing Authority home and, after workers finally showed up, they left without fixing the problem.

They actually made things worse, Hylan Houses resident Damaris Hernandez said.

“Plumbers came, broke all the plumbing and left and never fixed the stoppage,” complained Hernandez.

She wants NYCHA to send a plumber to finish the job.

Senator Julia Salazar, who represents the district Hernandez lives in, was a guest on our 75th live Monica Makes it Happen Facebook show Wednesday.

“In any of the 25 developments in my district, people should not be living in these conditions,” said Salazar.

A NYCHA spokesperson says, “NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents’ homes. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

Also, NYCHA tells PIX11, "Staff are visiting the apartment Wednesday to complete repairs for the bathroom sink. Upon completion of plumbing repair work, staff will work with the resident to schedule plaster work and additional repairs."

