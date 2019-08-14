MTA bus hits parked car, ends up on sidewalk

Posted 10:48 AM, August 14, 2019, by

An MTA bus partially ended up on a Brooklyn sidewalk after it hit a parked car. (Citizen App)

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An MTA bus partially ended up on a Brooklyn sidewalk after it hit a parked car.

The B65 bus was traveling on Dean Street near Carlton Avenue when it hit a fire hydrant and a parked car around 8:17 a.m., MTA officials said.

Video from Citizen App shows the bus on the sidewalk with frontal damage.

The bus driver and one passenger said they were injured, MTA officials said, but none of the injuries needed to be taken care of by EMT, fire officials said.

The MTA is investigating the cause of the incident.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.