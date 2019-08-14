MTA bus hits parked car, ends up on sidewalk

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An MTA bus partially ended up on a Brooklyn sidewalk after it hit a parked car.

The B65 bus was traveling on Dean Street near Carlton Avenue when it hit a fire hydrant and a parked car around 8:17 a.m., MTA officials said.

Video from Citizen App shows the bus on the sidewalk with frontal damage.

The bus driver and one passenger said they were injured, MTA officials said, but none of the injuries needed to be taken care of by EMT, fire officials said.

The MTA is investigating the cause of the incident.