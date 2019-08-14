WINDOW OF JUSTICE: Today marks the start of a one-year period allowing victims of child sex abuse to file civil lawsuits previously outside of the state’s statute of limitations. Plus, the latest of Newark’s water crisis. Watch Midday with Muller now.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Child sex abuse lawsuits, Newark water crisis
-
Midday with Muller: Woman fatally struck in Chelsea hit-and-run; Boil-water order lifted in Long Beach
-
Midday with Muller: Latest on kids struck in LI crash, bill proposed to make cop-dousing a felony
-
Midday with Muller: Newark water latest, Broadway producer arrested
-
Midday with Muller: R. Kelly arrested again, tracking Barry
-
Midday with Muller: Child falls from window, Queens pool opening stifled
-
-
Midday with Muller: Remembering Toni Morrison, latest on Amber Alert for child in stolen car
-
Midday with Muller: NJ man rescued after being buried in trench collapse; billionaire Jeffrey Epstein charged with sex trafficking
-
Midday with Muller: Trump admin’s green card rules, lead in Newark drinking water, Epstein latest
-
Midday with Muller: Call to end vaccine loophole
-
Midday with Mueller: Arrests in cop-drenching incidents, Robert Mueller testifies about Trump, Russia probe
-
-
A unique one-year window for child sex abuse victims to get justice opens this week in New York
-
Midday with Muller: cyclist killed in Sunset Park, Trump tweets stoke new controversy
-
Midday with Muller: Pantaleo suspended after judge recommends termination