Midday with Muller: Child sex abuse lawsuits, Newark water crisis

WINDOW OF JUSTICE: Today marks the start of a one-year period allowing victims of child sex abuse to file civil lawsuits previously outside of the state’s statute of limitations. Plus, the latest of Newark’s water crisis. Watch Midday with Muller now.

