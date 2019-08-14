Man charged for driving while intoxicated after fatally striking woman in the Bronx: police

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A Bronx man is facing numerous charges, including driving while intoxicated, after his car drove onto a sidewalk and struck two people Sunday, killing a woman and sending a man to the hospital, police said.

Authorities said 29-year-old Francisco Rosario will be charged with assault, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic device, driving while ability impaired, and refusal to take a breathalyzer test.

According to police, Rosario was driving southbound on Jerome Avenue when he swerved and his minivan mounted a sidewalk, striking a 49-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman waiting at a bus stop around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, in the Norwood section of the Bronx.

Both victims were hospitalized, with the woman, Natasha Mar of Brooklyn, initially being listed in critical condition, police said.

Police said Mar succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Monday.