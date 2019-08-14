Man arrested after shooting brother in the neck during argument on Long Island: police

CENTRAL ISLIP, L.I. — A Long Island man is facing assault charges after he shot his half-brother during an argument Tuesday night, then leaving the man wounded in the driveway, police said.

Around 11 p.m. police responded to a 911 call for a man shot at a home on Irving Street in Central Islip, according to authorities.

Suffolk County Police said officers found Daniel Davis, 31, in his half-brother’s driveway with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Davis was transported to Southside Hospital in critical condition, police said.

After an investigation, detectives determined Davis was shot by his half-brother, 40-year-old Eugene Sherrod, during a verbal dispute in front of Sherrod’s residence, authorities said.

According to police, Sherrod fled the scene after shooting Davis. Nearly two hours later, highway patrol officers located Sherrod on Express Drive North in Medford and arrested him.

Sherrod is being charged with first-degree assault and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Wednesday.