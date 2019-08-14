Epstein accuser sues his estate, ex-girlfriend under new NY law

A woman who says she was raped by Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teenager is suing his estate and three of his associates.

Jennifer Araoz filed the lawsuit Wednesday against Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell and three unnamed members of his staff. It is one of many lawsuits expected to be filed by Epstein’s accusers after a new state law went into effect Wednesday.

Araoz says Epstein had several sexual encounters with her when she was underage and forcibly raped her in 2002.

The lawsuit blames Maxwell for helping Esptein recruit underage girls.

The suit is one of potentially thousands expected to be filed under the new Child Victim Act, a litigation window passed earlier this year following more than a decade of debate in Albany.

The law allows people to file civil lawsuits that had previously been barred by the state’s statute of limitations, which was one of the nation’s most restrictive before lawmakers relaxed it this year.

The new law also extends the statute of limitations for molestation going forward, giving new victims until age 55 to file lawsuits and until age 28 to seek criminal charges, compared to 23 under the old statute.

Maxwell’s publicist and lawyers didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment. She has previously denied wrongdoing.

Note: The AP only names alleged sexual assault victims if they consent to being identified, as Araoz has done.