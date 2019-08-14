Driver seriously injured after dump truck crashes in NJ home: police

KENDALL PARK, N.J. — A dump truck crashed into a New Jersey home, trapping the driver, police said Wednesday.

A Mack tandem dump truck crashed into a house along Shelley and New roads in Kendall Park around 4:20 a.m., South Brunswick police said.

The truck driver was trapped for 40 minutes and was extricated by emergency responders.

The driver was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Three people were inside the residence at the time of the crash, police said.

The house has since been deemed uninhabitable.