Delta worker at JFK Airport dies on the job after being hit by tug

Posted 10:35 PM, August 14, 2019, by

NEW YORK — A Delta worker died after being hit by a tug at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The worker was hit at the Terminal 4 ramp side around 3:30 p.m., Port Authority officials said.

“The Delta team is grieving today following the loss of one of our own,” a spokesperson for the airline said. “We are extremely saddened by the passing of a JFK below-wing employee and have extended our full support to his family and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.