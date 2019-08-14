Delta worker at JFK Airport dies on the job after being hit by tug

NEW YORK — A Delta worker died after being hit by a tug at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The worker was hit at the Terminal 4 ramp side around 3:30 p.m., Port Authority officials said.

“The Delta team is grieving today following the loss of one of our own,” a spokesperson for the airline said. “We are extremely saddened by the passing of a JFK below-wing employee and have extended our full support to his family and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”