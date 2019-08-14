Bernie Sanders, Cardi B bond at Detroit nail bar in new teaser video

DETROIT — Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders may consider himself a democratic socialist, but this week, he’s making money moves.

In a teaser video posted on Sanders’ Twitter account Wednesday, the senator is seen spending time at a Detroit nail bar with rapper Cardi B.

The full video, set to drop Thursday, will show the presidential candidate and pop culture icon discussing key issues for America, including education, jobs, wages and police brutality.

Cardi B knows this is the most important election of our lives. So we sat down to talk about the pressing issues facing people today. Watch our full conversation from @TheTENNailBar on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/ic4aZNcUL7 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 14, 2019

Cardi B is a New York native, born in Washington Heights and raised in the Highbridge neighborhood in the Bronx.