At least 5 police officers wounded in Philadelphia shooting: source

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — At least five police officers were wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to a sergeant with the Philadelphia PD.

Update - Multiple injuries to Officers. 5 PPD Officers Shot - at area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Shooting still active. Avoid area. MEDIA - STOP BROADCASTING TACTICAL POSITIONS OF OFFICERS — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

The officers are at area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesman confirmed to the Associated Press that a gunman was actively shooting at officers in the Nicetown section of the city.

Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted said there was at least one person firing at police officers.

Video shows a massive police presence in a neighborhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

The shooting took place in the area of 3700 North 15th Street.

Shooting incident 3700 N 15th Street. Suspect/(s) firing at police. Large police presence. AVOID AREA — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

The first report of shots fired came at 4:30 p.m, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. One officer was struck in the head but was conscious and communicating, according to authorities. The second officer was hit in one or both arms. A third officer was shot, possibly in the arm.

The shooter was inside a house in the block still firing shots shortly before 5 p.m.

This is a developing story; check back for updates