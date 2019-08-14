At least 5 police officers wounded in Philadelphia shooting: source

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — At least five police officers were wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to a sergeant with the Philadelphia PD.
The officers are at area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.
A police spokesman confirmed to the Associated Press that a gunman was actively shooting at officers in the Nicetown section of the city.
Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted said there was at least one person firing at police officers.
Video shows a massive police presence in a neighborhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.
The shooting took place in the area of 3700 North 15th Street.
The first report of shots fired came at 4:30 p.m, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. One officer was struck in the head but was conscious and communicating, according to authorities. The second officer was hit in one or both arms. A third officer was shot, possibly in the arm.
The shooter was inside a house in the block still firing shots shortly before 5 p.m.
