Arrest made in stray-bullet shooting of Brooklyn 13-year-old

Posted 1:51 PM, August 14, 2019, by , and , Updated at 01:52PM, August 14, 2019

BED-STUY, Brooklyn — Police have arrested the man they say fired a shot that hit a 13-year-old girl on a park bench in Brooklyn on July 24.

Chief Terence Monahan told PIX11 News that Ahziem Walters, 20, of Brooklyn, has been arrested on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, July 24 just before 8 p.m.

Monahan told PIX11’s Kori Chambers that the shots were fired over a dice game.

This child was sitting on a park bench outside St. Andrew’s Park in Bed-Stuy, at the corner of Herkimer Street and St. Andrew’s Place, enjoying a perfect summer night.

Police said she heard the shots, then felt a searing pain in her left shoulder, and realized she’d been hit.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition, with injuries to her lung, ribs and shoulder.

Reporting from PIX11’s Kirstin Cole was used for this story.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.