3 men wanted for for Bronx robbery where they zip tied victims: police

FORT GEORGE, The Bronx — Police are seeking three unidentified men in connection with the robbery of three women and a 10-year-old girl Monday in the Bronx in which some of the victims were restrained with zip ties.

The report came in at 5 a.m. Monday morning, authorities said. The three men forced entry into an apartment of a multi-unit residential building in the vicinity of West 193rd Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Fort George.

The men identified themselves as police and demanded property from the occupents. The victims were a 29-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman, a 61-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl. The men used zip ties to restrain the 29-year-old and the 30-year-old.

The assailants made off with $200 and three bags of undetermined property.

One of the victims was able to free herself and report the incident to the police. The two victims who were zip tied were treated by EMS on the scene for pain to their wrists.

The men are all described as wearing black hooded shirts and black pants and being 5-feet-9-inches, 6-feet-3-inches and 5-feet-7-inches.

