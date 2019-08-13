Yonkers woman attempted to kidnap toddler from hospital emergency room: DA

YONKERS, NY — A Yonkers woman attempted to kidnap a toddler in a stroller from the emergency room of a hospital, officials said Tuesday.

Laysha Machado allegedly took a stroller with another person’s 2-year-old child inside from the emergency room of St. Joseph’s Hospital, officials said. She fled the building. A security guard chased Machado and appended her until police arrived.

The toddler was safely returned to family.

The indictment alleges the child was abducted and “exposed to a risk of serious physical injury.”

She was arraigned Monday for the alleged kidnapping, which happened on Feb. 15, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino said.

Machado was charged with attempted kidnapping in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child. She’s scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 3.