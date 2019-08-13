Woman found fatally stabbed on Brooklyn street: police

Posted 6:21 AM, August 13, 2019, by

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police are investigating a woman’s death after she was found stabbed in the stomach on a Brooklyn street early Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers found the 33-year-old woman around 2:30 a.m. on Mother Gaston Blvd., near Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville, with a stab wound to her abdomen, police said.

EMS responded and took the woman to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

After a knife was recovered at the scene, the NYPD is investigating whether the stab wound was self-inflicted or if the woman was stabbed by someone else, police said.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.