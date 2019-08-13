Woman found fatally stabbed on Brooklyn street: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police are investigating a woman’s death after she was found stabbed in the stomach on a Brooklyn street early Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers found the 33-year-old woman around 2:30 a.m. on Mother Gaston Blvd., near Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville, with a stab wound to her abdomen, police said.

EMS responded and took the woman to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

After a knife was recovered at the scene, the NYPD is investigating whether the stab wound was self-inflicted or if the woman was stabbed by someone else, police said.