Vehicle submerged in Hempstead Lake on Long Island

WEST HEMPSTEAD, L.I. — AIR 11 is over the scene as a vehicle is submerged in a Long Island lake Tuesday morning.

State troopers and EMS workers are on the scene as the vehicle can be seen under the water, far off shore in Lake Hempstead, part of Lake Hempstead State Park, located in West Hempstead.

Emergency divers were inspecting the submerged vehicle earlier, perhaps searching to see if anyone was inside the vehicle. Divers have since left the water.

It appears authorities have attached a line to potentially pull the vehicle out of the lake.

