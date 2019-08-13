NJ man dead after being struck by vehicle: police

PATERSON, N.J. — A 61-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in New Jersey on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 6:34 p.m. on Tuesday. Kesnel Rochelyn was seriously injured when he was pinned under a 2004 BMW 325.

Authorities said Rochelyn and his nephew, Christ Olsen Rochelyn, 28, were working on the vehicle at the time. Christ Olsen Rochelyn was operating the vehicle at the time.

Kesnel Rochelyn was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Department Traffic Bureau at 973-321-1112.

