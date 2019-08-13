Newark temporarily pauses water distribution to residents; waits for new shipment from state

NEWARK, N.J. — The city of Newark has temporarily paused distributing water bottles to residents as they wait for a new shipment from the state.

The temporary suspension happened a day after Newark started distributing water bottles after recent tests showed that drinking water in a few locations was still testing high for lead despite filters.

Distribution is expected to return at all four locations at 3 p.m. Tuesday, the city wrote in a statement on Facebook.

The city has been grappling with elevated lead levels in water for nearly three years and has distributed 38,000 filters to residents.

The National Resources Defense Council and an association of city educators earlier filed a federal lawsuit accusing the city of inadequate monitoring and testing of the water system. The group is asking a judge to order the city to give its most vulnerable residents bottled water or expand its filter program, including providing assistance with installation.

Bottled water is being distributed to residents in the Pequannock service area at four locations:

The City of Newark Department of Health and Wellness, 110 William St.

Bo Porter Sports Complex, 378 Lyons Ave.

Boylan Street Recreation Center, 916 South Orange Ave.

Vince Lombardi Center, 201 Bloomfield Ave.

For the remainder of the week, pick up hours are 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the recreation centers listed above and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Department of Health and Wellness.