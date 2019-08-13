Man throws 53-year-old woman to ground after robbing her in Brooklyn subway station: police

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Police are searching for a man they say attacked and robbed a woman in a Brooklyn subway station earlier in August.

It was around 8:45 p.m. when the 53-year-old woman was passing through the turnstile at the Nevins Street subway station on Flatbush Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn on August 5th. An unidentified man approached her from behind, grabbing her necklace and pulling the victim by the neck, police said.

The man proceeded to steal the woman’s necklace and one of her bracelets before throwing her to the ground and fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The victim sustained bruising and pain but refused medical attention, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).