Man shot, daughter injured in NJ home invasion robbery: police

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — A man was shot and his daughter was injured during a home invasion in New Jersey early Tuesday, police said.

Mount Laurel police responded to a call of a home invasion robbery in the 400 block of Equality Court around 3 a.m.

Two men forced their way into the home through a rear window and demanded money from a 43-year-old man and his 18-year-old daughter, police said.

They shot the man in the leg and struck his daughter in the head with an unknown object, according to police.

The victims handed over an unknown amount of money before the alleged thieves fled on foot, cops said.

Both victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police believe money was the motive for the attack and the residence was targeted.

There were two other family members in the residence at the time of the incident. They were not injured, according to authorities.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is encouraged to contact Mount Laurel Police Dispatch at 856-234-8300, the Mount Laurel Police Confidential Tip Line at 856-234-1414 Ext 1599, or email at tips@mountlaurelpd.org.