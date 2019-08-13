× Man arrested in connection with attack on 87-year-old: police

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — A man has been arrested in connection with an 87-year-old who man was attacked from behind in Brooklyn on Friday, police said.

Jaquan Wright, a 32-year-old man from Brooklyn, has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault in the case.

The victim was in front of 12 Lexington Avenue when a man kicked him to the ground, officials said. The 87-year-old man suffered a broken arm and a laceration to the head in the attack.

There was no exchange between the victim and attacker and police believe the the beating was totally unprovoked.