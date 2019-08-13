Grand Central celebrates National Coffee Month with European-style plaza transformation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — For one day only, Grand Central is transforming Vanderbilt Hall into a European-style plaza to celebrate National Coffee Month.

Twelve different merchants will be offering $1 cups of coffee, as well as full-priced treats, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors can sample the coffee and snacks while enjoying live music and demonstrations.

Coffee lovers can also buy a $5 flight of espresso-sized samples, with proceeds benefiting Action Against Hunger.

Get more info and a full schedule of events at here.