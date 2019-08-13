Flash flood watch in NJ as heavy rain, thunderstorms move across tri-state Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A flash flood watch is in effect through late Tuesday night for parts of New Jersey as rain and thunderstorms roll into the area, the National Weather Service says.

Most in the tri-state area will wake up to light rain showers, but we can expect thunderstorms to roll into the area Tuesday afternoon, with locally heavy downpours in some areas.

The flash flood watch includes the following New Jersey counties: Camden, Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Mercer, Middlesex, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Southeastern Burlington, Western Monmouth.

A bit more in the way of rain is expected than from our previous forecast. 1 to just over 2 inches of rain is forecast with locally higher amounts. The highest amounts are over NYC, Long Island, and S CT. The bulk of the rain will fall during the afternoon and early evening hours pic.twitter.com/lajddtxyml — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 13, 2019

Eventually, the thunderstorms taper down to scattered showers late Tuesday evening.

The high temperature Tuesday will be 81 in the city and low 80s in the suburbs. The normal high temperature in Central Park for today is 83 degrees.