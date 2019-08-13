FDNY lieutenant, 54, dies of heart attack after 24-hour tour

NEW YORK — A New York City fire lieutenant died of a heart attack after going home from a 24-hour tour of duty, officials said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Monday that Lt. Brian J. Sullivan told fellow firefighters he was feeling pain during his shift Thursday and Friday. But he kept responding to emergency calls, including a kitchen fire.

“This is a tragic loss for the Fire Department and for the City of New York,” said Mayor de Blasio. “Brian Sullivan was a dedicated Firefighter who put himself in harm’s way for 27 years to protect the lives of others. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife Irene, and two daughters Nicole and Samantha.”

Sullivan led Squad Company 41 in the Bronx.

The 54-year-old fell ill Friday evening at his home in suburban Monroe. He died Saturday at a hospital.

De Blasio calls Sullivan “a dedicated firefighter who put himself in harm’s way for 27 years to protect the lives of others.”

Twenty-four hour tours aren’t uncommon for New York firefighters, as many schedule their shifts back-to-back.

Sullivan is the 1,153rd member of the FDNY to die as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty.

Funeral arrangements are as follows: