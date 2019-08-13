Disabled Bronx woman waits months for repairs to NYCHA home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Cathy Morales from the Jackson Houses in the Bronx says she has waited months for repairs.

At the age of nine, Morales was diagnosed with a brain tumor and she has been in a wheelchair ever since. Morales lives with her 89-year-old grandmother, who is now also unable to walk. Their apartment is where they spend most of their day; their apartment is their world.

“They aren’t doing nothing. So I said 'I’m going to reach out to Monica. Maybe she can help,'” said Morales, who has no relation to Monica Morales.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson said staff visited the home Tuesday and is assessing the necessary repairs. Plastering will be scheduled, with painting to be subsequently scheduled.

“NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents’ homes. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs, including for issues in common areas.”

