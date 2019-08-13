Boaters have close encounter with shark off Massachusetts coast

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — A family boating off the coast of Massachusetts had a close encounter with a great white shark.

The group was enjoying a day out on the sea near Provincetown when someone spotted a fin nearby.

At first they thought I was a sunfish, but when it got closer, they realized it was a shark.

The woman filming said one of her cousins was about to jump into the water when another family member saw the fin.

Shark numbers off the Massachusetts coast have increased over the past few years.

