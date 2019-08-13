Another NYPD officer has died by suicide, the 8th in 2019

NEW YORK — Another New York Police Department officer has died by suicide — becoming the eighth to do so this year and the sixth since June 5 — a law enforcement official told CNN.

The 35-year-old was a seven-year veteran who temporarily was assigned to a detail surrounding Yankee Stadium.

The officer left a note behind, the law enforcement official said. He was off-duty at the time, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

Of the eight NYPD officer suicides, six have happened since June. The recent cluster has rattled the department, with leaders trying to come up with a way to tell the rank and file that it’s OK to ask for help.

Over the past five years, the NYPD has averaged between four and five suicides a year, Police Commissioner James O’Neill said in June at a news conference that was called after the department surpassed its average.

The NYPD offers multiple resources for the emotional and physical toll the job takes on those in the force.

On their website, the NYPD lists numbers for their Employee Assistance Unit, Chaplain’s Unit, peer assistance program, and other resources.

The NYPD also recommends POPPA — Police Organization Providing Peer Assistance. It’s a “volunteer police support network committed exclusively to providing a confidential, safe and supportive environment for police officers and retirees.” Their helpline is 1-888-COPS-COP (1-888-267-7267).

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). It’s a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within the tri-state area and the nation.

Depression and suicidal thoughts are often exhibited in many ways. Warning signs for suicide can include, but are not limited to, talking about wanting to die; conveying feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness or being a burden; and displaying extreme moods.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention advises that you do not leave the person alone, call a prevention hotline, and take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

For more information on suicide prevention, including additional resources and warning signs, you can visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.