A unique one-year window for child sex abuse victims to get justice opens this week in New York

Thousands of new child sex abuse lawsuits are expected this week in New York. The Child Sex Act opened up a unique one-year window for victims to sue their abusers and negligent institutions, no matter how long ago the abuse took place.

The victim’s advocacy organization Safe Horizon produced a Public Service Announcement to raise awareness about the new law. The PSA includes personal stories from lawmakers, including State Senator Alessandra Biaggi.

“The message to abusers is loud and clear,” Senator Biaggi said Tuesday. “There is no place for you to hide in the state of New York any longer.”

The law firm of Weitz & Lutzenberg says they will file 1,200 lawsuits statewide Wednesday, with 400 of the cases located in New York City.

Attorney Jonathan Sedgh told PIX11, “whoever did the abuse, they need to be brought to court.”

For some survivors, going to court may re-open old wounds. Dr. Jeff Gardere is a clinical psychologist, “therapeutically it is important for the healing process to be able to talk about the emotional pain from the sexual abuse and to share it and to get justice, that is the ultimate way of reconciling and not taking it to ones grave.”