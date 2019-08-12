Woman critically injured when two struck by vehicle in the Bronx: police

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A woman is fighting for her life after she and a man were struck by a vehicle in the Bronx Sunday night, police said.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jerome Avenue and Bainbridge Avenue, in the Norwood section of the Bronx.

A 34-year-old woman and 49-year-old man were struck and were both hospitalized, police said. The woman remains in critical condition Monday morning, according to authorities.

Citizen app video of the scene shows a van that appears to have crashed.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was taken into custody at the scene as the investigation continues, police said.

