NEW YORK — Robin Givens is keeping busy with not one but three television shows this year.

She has had a recurring role on the hit series "Riverdale" since the show premiered.

This year she could also be seen on "The Fix" and now "Ambitions," a steamy new drama on OWN.

Oji talks with Givens about the new series, her pretty busy schedule and her secrets to looking ageless.