Naked Rikers Island inmate sexually assaults correction officer, union officials say

RIKERS — An inmate at a Rikers Island jail facility sexually assaulted a correction officer on Saturday night, union officials said.

Antonio Rich, who has a warrant out for attempted rape, ran into an Otis Bantum Correctional Center housing area while totally naked and tried to pull the pants off of a female correction officer, Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association officials said.

“Fortunately, two other COs were able to intercede and pull the assailant off, saving her from being raped and possibly killed,” COBA President Elias Husamudeen said.

All three officers were treated at a local hospital.

Rich is currently at Rikers on an assault charge following a May arrest.

This is the second sexual assault on a female correction officer in the last two months, Husamudeen said. The COBA president said the Department of Correction should tell officers more about the backgrounds of inmates “so they can take added precautions.”

PIX11 has reached out to the DOC for comment.