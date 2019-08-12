Program teaches theater and dance to homeless children

PORT MORRIS — It’s a safe space where underprivileged children can let loose, be vulnerable and embrace the arts.

It’s called the Broadway’s Babies program and it takes place every Monday in the summer at the WIN family shelter in the Port Morris section of the Bronx.

A program designed for students living in shelters where they are exposed to the world of acting and musical theater.

“A lot of times you could feel less than or ashamed because of your housing situation,” explained Broadway Babies executive director Ben Houghton. “We really want them to just really feel proud of themselves and feel like they have every right to succeed as any other child.”

From learning songs to picking up choreography and just feeling comfortable performing, the students don’t necessarily need to have a passion for the stage. They’re all encouraged however to be present in the moment.

“Not only is it a tremendous service to our families who are working hard to rebuild their lives but it’s an amazing space for our kids to come and make those really positive childhood experiences,” Sasha Njoku, Program director of recreation at WIN, told PIX11.

On this day, Rashidra Scott, a cast member from the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud” paid a visit to the shelter and even sang a classic for the kids.

“Being able to do any sort of outreach and meet with anyone with life circumstances that are very different than mine is always humbling and exciting,” she said.

The program lasts throughout the summer and brings the best of Broadway to the Bronx.

The next show stopping by: the cast of “Fiddler on the Roof.”