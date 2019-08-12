Police: Man previously caught physically abusing son on camera now charged with rape of teen girl

Murfreesboro (WSMV) — A man caught kicking and slapping his son on camera in an 2018 incident is now facing new abuse charges, this time the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl.

Investigators say 35-year-old Randy Dickens, now living in Murfreesboro, was indicted on charges of aggravated rape, three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, solicitation of a minor, and solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor for an incident that occurred in June 2019.

Dickens was taken into custody on August 8 for the incident.

Back in October 2018, News4 reported about a frightening home surveillance video that circulated social media of Dickens slapping a young boy at least 13 times on the backside and shoving him to the ground at a Mt. Juliet home. Another camera showed the child run into his room and hide before Dickens followed into the room, slapped the young boy in the head and kicked him in the stomach. In that incident, Dickens was charged with child abuse and child neglect.

The relationship between the most recent victim and Dickens was not given.