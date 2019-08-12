PIX11 ANNOUNCES “FUEL OUR KIDS” INITIATIVE FOR 2019

Station to raise awareness and advocate to end food insecurity

NEW YORK, N.Y.—August 12, 2019 –PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, is pleased to announce it has launched Fuel Our Kids, a station-wide initiative to help end food insecurity for children and their families in the area. 1 in 5 kids in NYC and 1 in 7 kids in New Jersey live with hunger * and PIX11 is committed to taking action.

“Far too many children in our communities aren’t getting the nutrition they need to succeed in school and in life. With our Fuel Our Kids campaign, PIX11 is committed to battling food insecurity year-round — and to join with our partners to bring much needed awareness and solutions to families and schools throughout the Tri-State Area,” said Bart Feder, General Manager, PIX11 and SVP News, Tribune Media.

Beginning this month, PIX11 will partner with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign of the organization Share Our Strength, that is dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America. Through on-air and online coverage, events, contesting and PSA campaigns, PIX11’s Fuel Our Kids campaign, led by PIX11 Morning News Anchor Betty Nguyen, is committed to finding partnerships, raising awareness and creating solutions to help end childhood hunger throughout the year. PIX11’s Fuel Our Kids campaign will raise awareness of the issue of childhood hunger in New York and New Jersey, highlight solutions like teaching families with limited food budgets how to shop for and cook healthy, affordable meals, and work with No Kid Hungry to support their efforts of connecting kids to the food they need through programs like school breakfast.

In September, PIX11 is also partnering with USA Today for their annual Wine & Food Experience to benefit City Harvest, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 7 in at Prospect Park in Brooklyn. The event, which will be emceed by PIX11 Morning News Anchor Dan Mannarino, explores the Brooklyn culinary scene, from local trends to regional traditions, while raising funds for City Harvest, New York City’s largest food rescue organization, helping to feed the nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables.

PIX11 viewers planning to attend USA Today’s Wine & Food Experience can use the promo code CITYHARVEST to purchase event tickets at a discounted rate. 40% of ticket sales purchased using the discount code will go to City Harvest

Throughout the year, PIX11 along with our partners, will continue to provide education, raise awareness and take action to help end childhood hunger.

For more information, visit www.pix11.com/fuelourkids

*No Kid Hungry 2019

ABOUT PIX11:

Founded in 1948 and owned by Tribune Broadcasting, a division of Tribune Media, WPIX-TV (PIX11) has long been regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York. In 2006, PIX11 became the flagship station of the CW Television Network, and PIX11’s award winning news, successful primetime programming, off-network sitcom favorites, public affairs programs and outstanding event coverage have contributed to the station’s success. The station has been honored with numerous awards for excellence, including 384 Emmy® Awards. PIX11 also has a long history of local sports coverage, since 1999 PIX11 has been the broadcast station of the New York Mets and in 2015 became the broadcast home of the New York Yankees. The station is also home to the New Jersey Lottery drawings. PIX11 engages with audiences across multiple social platforms; find us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @pix11news. PIX11 also has a channel on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV Stick/Android TV and can be found as an Alexa skill. For more information visit www.pix11.com.

ABOUT NO KID HUNGRY:

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

ABOUT CITY HARVEST:

City Harvest is New York City’s largest food rescue organization, helping to feed the nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables. We will rescue 64 million pounds of food this year and deliver it, free of charge, to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, and other community partners across the five boroughs. Our programs empower individuals through nutrition education, increase our partners’ capacity, and strengthen the local food system, helping New Yorkers who are experiencing food insecurity to access, afford, and consume nutritious food. To learn more about our work, visit cityharvest.org.