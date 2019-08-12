Off-duty FDNY firefighter arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

EAST ELMHURST, Queens – An off-duty firefighter was arrested after he was allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Police took David Fung, 27, into custody early Monday after he was observed driving 100 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour area, authorities said.

When Fung, an FDNY firefighter, was pulled over in the vicinity of Grand Central Parkway and 27th Avenue in East Elmhurst, police said he exhibited signs of intoxication.

Fung faces charges of operating a motor vehicle .08 of 1% alcohol, driving while intoxicated, speed violation and driving while ability impaired by alcohol.