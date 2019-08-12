Midday with Muller: Trump admin’s green card rules, lead in Newark drinking water, Epstein latest

NEW YORK — Limiting legal immigration? The Trump administration issued new rules that could deny green cards to immigrants receiving public assistance. Also, water bottles are being distributed to Newark residents amid concerns of lead levels in the city’s drinking water. Jay Dow, in for John Muller, has the latest news.

