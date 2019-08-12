Jewish men attacked in series of attempted robberies around Williamsburg: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are looking for three men after at least three Jewish men were assaulted early Monday morning around the same Brooklyn neighborhood in a series of attempted robberies, authorities said.

According to police, calls came in just after 6 a.m. for three men, ages 71, 67 and 56, assaulted around the Williamsburg neighborhood.

The first incident occurred near 80 Ross St., the second incident occurred near 626 Wythe Pl. and the third incident took place near 13 Hooper St., police said.

In each case, the victims were punched in the face, with the attackers telling the victims “give me your money,” and searching their pockets, according to authorities. No property was taken in any of the attacks.

Police said two of the men were taken to Bellevue Hospital Center. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The third man refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The NYPD said they’re looking for three men wanted in connection to the attacks.