UPPER WEST SIDE — A man was hospitalized after being shot in upper Manhattan early Monday morning, police said.

The FDNY said the call came in just after 3 a.m. for a man with a gunshot wound near West 63rd Street and West End Avenue on the Upper West Side.

Police said the man, in his 20s, was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the victim was seemingly not being cooperative with investigating officers.