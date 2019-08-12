Man stabbed in the back during robbery at Brooklyn pharmacy

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A robber stabbed a man in the back at a Brooklyn pharmacy on Monday afternoon, police said.

The stabber, who was wearing a hospital mask, attacked the man at Canarsie Plaza Pharmacy on Flatlands Avenue around 1:10 p.m., officials said.

No arrests have been made. Police described the attacker as a man in his 30s. He’s about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. The man was last seen wearing dark blue denim shorts and a “Black Iron” T-shirt.

Police have not released any identifying information for the victim. His condition was not immediately clear.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

