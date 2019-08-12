Intoxicated teen critically injures 80-year-old woman in LI hit-and-run: police

BOHEMIA, L.I. — A teenage girl is facing charges for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident after being involved in two crashes Sunday morning, one of which left an 80-year-old woman in critical condition, police said.

A man not involved in the crash, but blamed for the minor being intoxicated at the time, also faces charges, according to police.

Authorities said the 17-year-old girl got in a vehicle and left the Bohemia home of Francis Rogalle, 50, around 6:50 a.m. Sunday after attending a party there the night before.

Less than a mile away, as she drove down Ashford Drive, the teen went off the road, hit a mailbox, drove across a lawn and ultimately struck Che Yeung, 80, who was walking along the street, police said.

Yeung was later transported to Southside Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities said the teen driver fled the scene after striking Yeung, and about 30 minutes later was involved in a second crash at the intersection of Route 347 and Route 25 in Nesconset.

Officers’ investigation of the teen’s vehicle after the second collision revealed she had been in a prior crash, which eventually helped police connect her to the earlier incident in Bohemia, they said.

The girl is now facing charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury and driving while intoxicated, according to officials.

Meanwhile, authorities said Rogalle, who lives at the home where the the 17-year-old drank, is being charged with violating Suffolk County’s social host law.

The teenager is scheduled to be arraigned at the First District Court in Central Islip on Monday.