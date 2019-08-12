Attacker kicks 87-year-old man to the ground in unprovoked Brooklyn beating, breaking victim’s arm

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — An 87-year-old man was attacked from behind in Brooklyn on Friday, police said.

The victim was in front of 12 Lexington Avenue when a man kicked him to the ground, officials said. The 87-year-old man suffered a broken arm and a laceration to the head in the attack.

There was no exchange between the victim and attacker and police believe the the beating was totally unprovoked.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).