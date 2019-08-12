Apartment blaze displaces over 80 residents in Yonkers

Posted 11:42 AM, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:42PM, August 12, 2019

YONKERS, N.Y. — Over 80 people were displaced when a fire broke out at a Yonkers apartment Sunday evening.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on five-story apartment on North Broadway near Ashburton Avenue around 7 p.m., fire officials said.

Residents were evacuated from the apartment.

Ten families, consisting of 48 adults and 38 children, were affected by the fire.

Several firefighters were injured, but they have since been treated and released. There were no civilian injuries, officials said.

Red Cross case workers are meeting one-on-one with residence to provide referrals and assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is believed to be accidental, fire officials said.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.