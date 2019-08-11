Official tells New York Times that jail broke rules night of Epstein’s death: report

A law enforcement source told The New York Times that financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was alone in his Manhattan jail cell the night of his apparent suicide, the Times is reporting.

The Times spoke to the official on the condition of anonymity. The Associated Press nor PIX11 have independently confirmed the information.

An official with knowledge of the investigation told the Times that Epstein’s cellmate was transferred. According to the Times, the official says the Justice Department was told Epstein would have a cellmate and be monitored by a guard every 30 minutes.

Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell Saturday morning and the Bureau of Prisons says he was later pronounced dead of an apparent suicide.

Attorney General William Barr said Saturday that he was “appalled” to learn of Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide in jail and that Epstein’s death in federal custody “raises serious questions that must be answered.”

Barr has ordered the inspector general to open an investigation into Epstein’s death, while the FBI is also investigating.

The billionaire was facing sex trafficking charges and had recently been taken off suicide watch, a person familiar with the matter who wasn’t authorized to discuss it publicly told The Associated Press. He was found in his cell with bruising on his neck two weeks ago, but it still remains unclear if those injuries were self-inflicted or not.