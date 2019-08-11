NYPD officers help deliver baby girl in vehicle in Chelsea: police

CHELSEA — Police officers came to the assistance of a woman in labor Friday night in Manhattan, helping delivery her baby in a vehicle, according to authorities.

Officers from the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group were near West 22nd Street and 11th Avenue in Chelsea when a woman flagged them down around 10:15 p.m., police said.

The woman informed the officers there was a woman in labor in a nearby vehicle and the officers immediately rushed to help, according to the NYPD.

According to a tweet from the NYPD Special Ops account, within minutes of arriving, officers assisted in the delivery of a healthy baby girl.

Authorities said the mother and her newborn baby were transported by EMS to a nearby hospital and are both doing well.

 

